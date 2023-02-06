Face masks on all forms of transport will no longer have to be worn from tomorrow, but they will in certain cases.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, announced a few days ago the proposal to eliminate the use of masks on public transport.

Darias said that the “very stable epidemiological situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in all indicators has meant that the experts who make up the Alerts Committee have decided that it is the right time” to stop using masks on buses, trams and the metro.

The royal decree to be drafted by the government to implement this measure will be the sixth related to masks since the pandemic began.

The first was approved on 4 May 2020, in the first phase of the de-escalation, and only affected public transport.

But, the use of face masks is recommended in very busy enclosed spaces.

The use of face masks will continue to be compulsory in health centres after 7 February.

But while face masks are set to be scrapped on public transport countrywide, some holiday hotspots could bring Covid restrictions back after a rise in cases in the country.

Andalusia, a popular region with British holidaymakers, has become the first major location in Spain to hint about the return of tougher regulations.

President of the regional government, Juanma Moreno, has asked for “maximum precautions” and wouldn’t rule out the “adoption of preventative measures.”

He said: “Prevention is better than cure and it is better to be two little steps in front rather than two little steps behind.”