Mask-wearing in Mallorca

In pharmacies, the wearing of masks by customers is not always observed. | Jaume Morey

Andrew EdePalma03/02/2023 08:33
W0

At Thursday's meeting of the Interterritorial Council for the National Health System, Spain's health minister, Carolina Darias, announced that masks will no longer be obligatory for some health establishments, e.g. opticians.

Masks will still be required in health centres, hospitals, care homes and pharmacies. These are the few remaining situations in which masks have to be worn, though it has to be said that with pharmacies, the wearing of masks by customers is often not strictly applied. For care homes, masks have to be worn by staff who are in contact with residents and by visitors when they are in shared areas. For public transport, masks will cease to be necessary.

Modification to the rules will be approved by the cabinet on Tuesday next week and will come into effect on Wednesday.

Related news
Masks are currently obligatory on public transport in Spain.

End to wearing masks on public transport could be announced next week

Inca Guardia Civil officer fined for breach of Covid rules

More related news

Darias meanwhile stressed the importance of promoting Covid vaccination with the second booster dose, especially for vulnerable people.