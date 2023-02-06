The earthquake registered in Monday night in Turkey and those that continued to occur during the day could have generated a tsunami with the potential to reach the coasts of the Balearics, according to a warning issued by the Illustrious Association of Geologists.

However, since Italy initially issued a warning, it has lifted all of its alerts as have other regions and islands in the Mediterranean.

“It is worrying that there is a tsunami warning that could affect the Balearics, first, of course, Cyprus and Crete, then Italy, Sicily, Corsica and finally the Balearics,“ warned the president of the ICOG, Manuel Regueiro on Monday just hours after the first quake hit.

He also explained that this 7.8 magnitude earthquake released energy similar to the explosion of 1.2 million tonnes of trinitrotoluene (TNT) and took place on the southern edge of the Anatolian Plate, a tectonic subplate of the Eurasian Plate.

Regueiro explained that the Eurasian plate has two major sets of transform faults, the northern one, which caused the severe earthquakes in 1999, and this one, which shook today, which is aligned with Cyprus.

The quake was recorded at a depth of about 7 kilometres according to Turkish seismographic services and slightly deeper, about 10 kilometres, according to US teams, about 600 kilometres east of Ankara.

Regueiro said that Civil Protection has set up a tsunami signalling system that will be implemented along the Spanish coast.