Around 3pm on Tuesday, a lorry crashed on the Palma-Manacor road near to the Modelmon furniture store in Algaida.

For reasons currently being investigated, the driver lost control. The lorry collided with the guard wall and ended up overturning. Emergency teams had to help the driver out of the cabin. He had not suffered serious injury but complained of a severe blow to the head that was treated on the spot; he was subsequently taken to hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which led to major delays to traffic.