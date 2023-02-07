The lorry collided with the guard wall and ended up like this. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
Algaida07/02/2023 17:30
Around 3pm on Tuesday, a lorry crashed on the Palma-Manacor road near to the Modelmon furniture store in Algaida.
