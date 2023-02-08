These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: February 8 at 5am

Departure: February 8 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length:186

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: February 8 at 5am

Departure: February 8 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 26.904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: February 8 at 5.30am

Departure: February 8 at 11.45am

Gross tonnage: 28.658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: February 8 at 6.15am

Departure: February 8 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: February 8 at 6.30am

Departure: February 8 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Tinerfe

Origin: Castellon

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: February 8 at 7am

Departure: February 9 at 1am

Gross tonnage: 11.290

Flag: Spain

Lenght: 144

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea

Origin: Sagunto

Destination: Cagliari

Arrival: February 8 at 8am

Departure: February 8 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 67.311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: February 8 at 10.15pm

Depature: February 9 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.