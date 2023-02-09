The National Police have removed a 12-year-old girl from a one-time bank branch in Palma that is being used as a squat.

On Tuesday, the girl's mother went to the police headquarters in Palma to report that her daughter was in the squat and surrounded by drug addicts. Saying that she was frightened of going to the squat on her own, she asked the police for assistance.

The squat is on C. Joan Crespí. Since the bank branch on Avda. Sant Ferran was boarded up, this has become a new place for young squatters. The police broke into the squat and found the 12-year-old as well as a 16-year-old girl; she was also removed.