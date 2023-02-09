On Wednesday, Alcudia's mayor, Domingo Bonnín, met residents' representatives to outline a project for the Avda. Pedro Mas y Reus in Puerto Alcudia.

This project has a budget of 2.9 million euros, which includes a Council of Mallorca grant of 750,000 euros. Work on it is due to start later in the year. It will entail significant alteration to the existing road that will turn it into what the town hall says will become a "tourist boulevard".

Precise details of the plan have yet to be presented, but it is something that has been demanded for years. Avda. Pedro Mas y Reus is the main 'strip' in the tourist centre that houses the likes of the Bellevue complex. The road and the surrounding areas have suffered from neglect. Infrastructure is deficient and the general image requires improvement.