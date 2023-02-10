Pizza is one of the most popular recipes in history. Experts say that the secret of this delicious dish is in the dough, whether it is thin, handmade, Italian or even the modern adaptations of recent years. As every self-respecting food has its day marked on the calendar, every February 9 is celebrated as International Pizza Day. Today it is one of the most universal dishes, regardless of the language and customs of the place. Its recipe is also one of the most popular, since it adapts to the tastes of the people and the country where it is made.

Data on this well-known dish dates back to the 18th century, when the word was used generically to refer to all kinds of cakes and to what was known as focaccia or schiacciata in some parts of Italy. To celebrate this special day for pizza lovers we have launched a survey through our social networks to find out which are the best pizzerias in Mallorca. The result has been a considerable avalanche of reactions and proposals for all tastes. Below, we offer you a selection of pizzerias in Mallorca to celebrate your day. Enjoy your meal!

We begin this pizza route with recommendations of restaurants in Palma. One of the most commented by readers is L'Artista Pizzeria, specialists in Neapolitan cuisine, offering pizza, pasta and typical Italian pastries. It also highlights the pizzeria Il Forno A Legna, which has a restaurant in Blanquerna, another one in Establiments and a third one in Playa de Palma. Among the recommendations in Palma also stand out the quality of the dishes at La Greppia (Carrer Saridakis 2 and Paseo Mallorca 30), a restaurant with more than a decade of history, or Arte Pizza (Carrer Ramón y Cajal, 13 Palma) where they offer a wide variety of thin crust pizzas that can be picked up at the premises or received at home through Glovo.

Those looking for different pizzas will enjoy Santa Chiara (Carrer Blanquerna, Palma), where they make contemporary Neapolitan pizzas. Without leaving Palma, Los Dos Hermanos (Carrer de la Reina Maria Cristina), Mozzatura (Carrer Ciutat de Quilmes, 10), Sa Ximbomba (Camí dels Reis, 50) or Il Tano, in Santa Catalina; Il Colosseo in Can Pastilla, and the pizzeria Mozzarella in Son Ferriol can also be a good option to enjoy a pizza.

Continuing with the tour outside Palma there are also very popular places for their pizzas. Among the favorites of our readers is Bacan Pizza, a restaurant in Campanet that offers signature pizzas combining traditional ingredients with more daring ones. In addition, you can choose between thinner and thicker and offers take away and delivery service in the area of Campanet, sa Pobla and Búger. In Santa Maria you can find the celler sa Sini where they elaborate thin crust pizzas and, and also the pizzeria Fellini. In the area of Marratxí Limoncello (Camí de N'Olesa, 48, Sa Cabaneta) stands out with more than ten years of experience in the local gastronomic market, offering handmade pizzas.

In Algaida they recommend trying those of the Pizzeria Il Pellegrino and those who are in Inca can take the opportunity to celebrate Pizza Day at the restaurant Vetro, where they also have an extensive menu with many other options. In es Molí de Montuïri you can also enjoy thin crust pizzas, as well as those of the Trattoria de Galilea, which has a breathtaking view of the mountains. And if it is for the size, readers recommend those of Can Tomassini, in Sineu, which stand out for their products and dimension. Among the proposals are also Ecco Mi Pizza, in Alcúdia, and Ca s'Arquitecte, in Sencelles.