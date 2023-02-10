Local businesses are complaining about a loss of revenue. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma10/02/2023 12:52
The Council of Mallorca has announced that the works to repair the damage caused by the landslide on the Sa Calobra road will be declared an emergency “when it is clear what needs to be done”, and work will begin next week, according to the councillor for mobility and infrastructure Iván Sevillano.
