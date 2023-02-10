The Council of Mallorca has announced that the works to repair the damage caused by the landslide on the Sa Calobra road will be declared an emergency “when it is clear what needs to be done”, and work will begin next week, according to the councillor for mobility and infrastructure Iván Sevillano.

“The law on contracts allows work to be contracted as an emergency, but a technical report explaining the work must be produced beforehand.”

“It will be a major operation, a stone wall has come loose and has taken out half of the road and work could take a couple of months,” he said.

One option being studied is to have just a single lane open but that could lead to major traffic problems considering Sa Calobra is not only a hugely popular tourist spot, it’s also a Mecca for the tens of thousands of cyclists currently on the island or on their way over the coming weeks and months.