In March, work will be completed on a cycle lane from Can Pastilla to the airport that will also be a pedestrian way and for the use of electric scooters.

The first cycle lane to the airport, Palma town hall believes that it will be particularly useful for airport workers - "we are connecting Playa de Palma with Son Sant Joan, which is less than a kilometre away,” said Mayor Hila on Friday. The lane will link up with one to Marratxí, which "will make it possible to go there by bike or on foot".

It is one of a series of new bike lanes that will go to the likes of Son Espases Hospital and the Can Valero industrial estate.

At Son Sant Joan, the airports authority Aena will be creating a bike park.