These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Sagunto

Destination: Salerno

Arrival: February 12 at 2am

Departure: February 12 at 6am

Gross tonnage: 67311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: February 12 at 5am

Departure: February 12 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Menorca

Arrival: February 12 at 6.30am

Departure: February 12 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: February 12 at 7am

Departure: February 12 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 28.658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Tinerfe

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Motril

Arrival: February 12 at 8pm

Departure: February 13 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 11.290

Flag: Spain

Lenght: 144

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: February 12 at 10.15pm

Depature: February 13 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon, Menorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: February 12 at 11pm

Departure: February 12 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.