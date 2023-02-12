These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: February 12 at 2am
Departure: February 12 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: February 12 at 5am
Departure: February 12 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Menorca
Arrival: February 12 at 6.30am
Departure: February 12 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: February 12 at 7am
Departure: February 12 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Motril
Arrival: February 12 at 8pm
Departure: February 13 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 11.290
Flag: Spain
Lenght: 144
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: February 12 at 10.15pm
Depature: February 13 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Menorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: February 12 at 11pm
Departure: February 12 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.