On Saturday, the Council of Mallorca's territory department announced the winners of the fifth Tramuntana Mountains Photography Competition.

More than 200 photos were submitted. These were for four categories - Villages of the Tramuntana: Products and producers; Patrimonial elements; and Experiences. The latter category was won by Tohru Shimada for 'First steps'.

For villages, the winning photograph by Juan Ángel Martínez was of a sunset in the port of Valldemossa.

David Esteban's 'De la mar a terra' took the prize for Products and producers with a shot of a fishing boat at Punta de sa Creu. For patrimony, Biel Servera's 'El mosaic' highlights the dry-stone work in the mountains.