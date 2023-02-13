These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: February 13 at 5am
Departure: February 13 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: February 13 at 5am
Departure: February 13 at 10.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25.993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: February 13 at 5am
Departure: February 13 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: February 13 at 5.30am
Departure: February 13 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: February 13 at 6am
Departure: February 13 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: February 13 at 6.30am
Departure: February 13 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 19.976
Flag: Spain
Length: 155
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: February 13 at 7am
Departure: February 13 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: February 13 at 8am
Departure: February 13 at 12pm
Gross tonnage: 67.311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Sirios Cement V
Orgin: Alcanar
Destination: Alcanar
Arrival: February 13 at 10am
Departure: February 15 at 9am
Gross tonnage: 2.453
Flag: Spain
Length: 86
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: February 13 at 10.15pm
Depature: February 14 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
