All photos: Joan Llado.

The Mallorca Country Club hosted a hugely successful pre Super Bowl party on Sunday night our very own American football team, the Mallorca Voltors, gave their full support.

It was an event for all ages. The Mallorca Voltors, held a training session at the Club and gave an insight into American football. For the young members hot dogs, fries and soft drinks were readily available. Then it was the turn of the older players who enjoyed freshly cooked burgers and fries. Edwin Weindorfer, Director of the Club, said that with the direct flights between Palma and New York the American market was becoming ever more important and it was vital that U.S. tourists and residents alike felt at home on the island. He said that they would be organising a whole series of events over the coming weeks and months.

The Mallorca Voltors are on a high at the moment, they are unbeaten in three matches.

Later a group of people stayed on at the club to watch he Kansas City Chiefs became NFL champions for the second time in four years after fighting back to claim a thrilling 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Seen as slight underdogs for Super Bowl 57, the Chiefs trailed for much of the game in Phoenix and were 27-21 down heading into the final quarter.