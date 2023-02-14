A 42-year-old Spanird, who got trapped in the area known as Pas de sa Pared in Puig de Massanella, has been rescued by members of the Guardia Civil’s Special Mountain Intervention Group.
Mallorca top gun chopper pilots in dangerous mountain rescue in the snow
Climber was trapped on the edge of a cliff
Also in News
- Spanish government pours cold water on Balearic non-resident home-buying restrictions
- Sir Richard Branson looking to recruit 60 staff for Mallorca hotel
- Gary Barlow is cruising to Mallorca
- Foreign population explodes in the Balearics
- Can't find a flat in Palma....? Well live in a container says city council
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.