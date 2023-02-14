A 42-year-old Spanird, who got trapped in the area known as Pas de sa Pared in Puig de Massanella, has been rescued by members of the Guardia Civil’s Special Mountain Intervention Group.

The rescue team was activated last Saturday morning, when it was discovered that a person had been trapped on the edge of a 30-metre high cliff, he was unable to continue due to the risk of falling because the rocks were covered with very hard and slippery snow.

The Guardia Civil specialists on board a helicopter located the climber and by means of a very careful approach, in order to avoid that the slipstream of the chopper unbalanced the climber who was on the edge of a ledge, managed to reach him.

He was uninjured, although very cold, but did not require any medical attention.