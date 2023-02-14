On Monday, a group of fifteen squatters took over a new apartment building in Palma. The developer was due to hand the keys over to the owners later in the day. When the squatters broke in, the alarms went off and a number of National Police officers went to the scene. They guarded the entrance to the building on C. Aragón and wouldn't let anyone in or out, with the exception of the head of the Gypsy Federation, Carlos Cortés.
