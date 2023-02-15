Hoteliers in Paguera are highly critical of the Council of Mallorca's roads department and of work in the Son Vic and Sa Coma tunnels that has been going on for the best part of a year. After all this time, they have run out of patience with a situation which, at best, is "disappointing".

The problem is all the traffic that is going through Paguera as a result of the work. Some hotels in the resort are open and they point to complaints from guests about the noise of traffic and the sheer number of vehicles. On Tuesday, to make matters worse, there was a Guardia Civil traffic control that made the movement of vehicles "even more difficult".

The president of the hoteliers association, Toni Mayol, describes the situation as "unsustainable and irresponsible". "They are not working 24 hours a day to finish the tunnel works and so minimise the problems they are causing us." A meeting with the councillor for mobility, Iván Sevillano, was requested and has been called for next Tuesday, a delay which Mayol suggests reveals "little interest".