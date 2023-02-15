Majorica, the pearl company that was founded in Manacor in 1890 by German Edward Heush, filed for bankruptcy in October 2020. Now operated by the Majolaperla business group, the CEO, Didier Grupposo, says that "the new Majorica is entering a new and exciting stage after the crisis suffered during the pandemic".
The "pearl" of Mallorca's business world coming back stronger
Plan for turnover to more than double in two to three years
