This Friday, February 17 Ocimax theatre is showing the latest Marvel comics film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania starring Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne alongside Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O'Brian, and Bill Murray. In the film, Lang and Van Dyne are transported to the Quantum Realm along with their family and face Kang the Conqueror (Majors).

The film will be screened daily at 3.30pm and 6.05pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 12.05pm.

Also to premiere is the drama film Women Talking at Rivoli theatre showing daily at 3.30pm. This film stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley. It is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews, and inspired by real-life events that occurred at the Manitoba Colony, a remote and isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia.

Finally Augusta is screening Triangle of Sadness daily at 7pm (except Monday and Tuesday as the theatre is closed). Triangle of Sadness is a 2022 satirical black comedy film written and directed by Ruben Östlund in his English-language feature film debut. The film stars Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, Zlatko Burić, Henrik Dorsin, Vicki Berlin, and Woody Harrelson. It is the last film Dean starred in before her death in August 2022. The film follows a celebrity couple on a luxury cruise with wealthy guests.

For other movies showing this weekend click here. Films run until Thursday, February 23.