If the current left-wing coalition is still in a position to govern after the May elections, a Podemos condition for agreement will be the creation of a public company for property rentals under the management of the Balearic government.

The party is proposing an expansion of responsibilities for the Ibavi housing agency, whereby it would act in a similar manner to property websites such as Idealista but with added services. Crucially, the government would not generate any revenue from this, which would (or could) imply a reduction in prices because there would be no commissions.

Podemos say that there would be advantages for landlords, as they would have coverage, free legal advice and insurance so that properties could be repaired when there is a change of tenants. For tenants, meanwhile, there would be the guarantee that, as this is a public agency, the price would be much more reasonable.

The party argues that any possible abuse by landlords would be avoided; deposits would be returned to tenants and both parties would be protected. A "pioneering" initiative in Spain, Podemos point to the Balearic Energy Institute as a model; this was established at the proposal of Podemos.