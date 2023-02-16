If the current left-wing coalition is still in a position to govern after the May elections, a Podemos condition for agreement will be the creation of a public company for property rentals under the management of the Balearic government.
Proposal for a Balearic government-run property rentals agency
A "pioneering" initiative in Spain
