Palma Local Police fined 2,315 e-scooter drivers last year, 74 percent more than in 2021 while 330 accidents were recorded.

The councillor for Citizen Safety, Joana Adrover, said that the penalties amounted to a total of 77,424 euros.



Most of the offences (1,025) were for riding without reflective elements, 664 for not carrying a light or bell, 135 for riding with a passenger, 111 for using headphones while riding and 109 for riding on pavements or in pedestrian areas.

Offenders face penalties ranging from 50 to 200 euros.

Adrover urged the public “not to criminalise” new forms of mobility, although she did call for respect for the regulations in order to improve coexistence.