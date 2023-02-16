Over 300 e-scooter accidents in Palma last year. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma16/02/2023 13:16
Palma Local Police fined 2,315 e-scooter drivers last year, 74 percent more than in 2021 while 330 accidents were recorded.
Over 300 e-scooter accidents in Palma last year. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma Local Police fined 2,315 e-scooter drivers last year, 74 percent more than in 2021 while 330 accidents were recorded.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.