The latest figures from the College of Registrars show that foreign home buying in the Balearics in 2022 reached its highest level since the college started to provide these figures ten years ago. The 6,133 purchases were 34.4% of the annual total, the second highest percentage behind 35.6% (based on 3,784 purchases) in 2015.
Foreign home buying in the Balearics hits record level
Second highest percentage of total annual sales
