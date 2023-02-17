This week, the Château-Vino de la Isla in Algaida was the venue for the presentation of the eTaxi and eRental projects, initiatives from the company eMallorca Technology for promoting sustainable mobility on the island.

Representatives of the taxi and car-hire sectors found out about the operation of these innovative systems and were given information by the CEO of eMallorca Technology, Markus Dold, who explained the current expansion of charging points in Mallorca.

Those attending included the president of one of Mallorca's taxi associations, Gabriel Moragues, and a taxi driver, Sebastián Romaguera. Among others were the Sixt business development director, Sergio García; representatives of Ansab Rent a Car, Paulina Przybylska and Luis Cortez; the president and manager of the Aevab association of car-hire firms, Ramón Reus and Ana Fernández; Marta Elisabeth Montes and Ismael Torres from Moov Rent a Car; and Maria dels Àngels Roig and Alexia Alcaniz from Roig Transport&Service.

The eTaxi project involves the sale of electric vehicles with ultra-fast charging included in their flat rate. For eRental, Markus Dold highlighted the network of super-fast chargers that is expanding rapidly across Mallorca and is expected to have 182 operational points in the coming months.

These chargers will be located at hotels, golf courses and restaurants with free access 24 hours a day. In addition, it is planned to create significant hubs, which can supply up to 30 vehicles at the same time. The goal is to charge 10,000 electric rental vehicles during the tourism season.

With eRental, car-hire firms will be able to purchase electric vehicles at a flat rate and eMallorca will ensure additional charging points in the network to allow automatic and priority charging of cars; it also offers a 30% discount in prepaid electricity. Markus Dold said that "we offer a complete service to clients to make their lives easier".