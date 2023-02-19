These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: February 19 at 2am
Departure: February 19 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: February 19 at 5.15am
Departure: February 19 at 10.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25.993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Menorca
Arrival: February 19 at 6.30am
Departure: February 19 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: February 19 at 7am
Departure: February 19 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: February 19 at 10.15pm
Depature: February 20 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Menorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: February 19 at 11pm
Departure: February 19 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
