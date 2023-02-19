The Citizens' Assembly for the Climate in Mallorca is a Balearic government-backed initiative that was launched in October last year. Letters were sent to 10,000 people on the island. From this 10,000, the idea was to select sixty to take part in five information and discussion sessions between November and February. The key question to be addressed was - What does Mallorca need before 2030 in order to face up to the climate emergency effectively and fairly?
Mallorca Citizens' Assembly proposes tourist and vehicle limits
The full list of proposals will be known in a week's time
Also in News
- Spain worried about impact of new EU visa on British tourism
- The Balearics, a haven for Golden Visa foreign property buyers
- Mallorca voted best destination for nature lovers in the world
- 2.9 million euros to be spent on Puerto Alcudia´s famous "Dollar Street"
- British billionaires see their Mallorca investments "rocket"
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.