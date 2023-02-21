The Es-Alert system, which allows generalised warnings to be given to the population in emergency or disaster situations by mobile phone, will be operational as of this Wednesday, according to the Directorate General for Civil Protection and Emergencies.

The system is part of the National Alert Network and was tested across the country last October and November.

Es-Alert has been developed with the collaboration of the Ministries of the Interior and of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation in the framework of the Plan for Connectivity and Digital Infrastructures of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

Es-Alert is integrated into the National Alert Network and is managed by the Ministry of the Interior through the National Centre for Monitoring and Coordination of Emergencies (CENEM) of the Directorate General for Civil Protection and Emergencies.

The alerts will be sent automatically to all mobile phones in the affected area, a process known as ‘reverse 112’, and will be available anywhere in Spain with mobile phone coverage, whether 2G (GSM), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE) or 5G.

All state, regional or local public administrations that can contribute to the detection, monitoring and forecasting of imminently dangerous threats to people and property will communicate the situation to CENEM so that this body can generate a generalised and immediate alert in the risk area.

The warning will enable the population to protect itself against phenomena such as floods, fires, adverse meteorological phenomena, volcanic eruptions or chemical accidents and earthquakes among other emergencies.

The system is financed by the Recovery Plan funds and has been implemented thanks to the agreement signed in July 2021 between the Ministries of the Interior and Economic Affairs and for Digital Transformation.