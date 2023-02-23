A jury in Palma has found Cristian N.R. guilty of having caused the death of Mohamed Youb, who passed away in Son Espases Hospital in November 2021 four months after he was assaulted in Calas de Mallorca.

The jury decided that it was not proven that Cristian N.R. had wished to end the life of Mohamed Youb but concluded that he would have known that the nature of the attack could have resulted in ending his life.

Around quarter to one in the morning of July 26, 2021, there was an argument between the two in a car park, the accused angered by Mohamed having apparently spoken to his partner. Mohamed was punched hard on the temple, causing him to lose consciousness and fall. His head was then slammed hard on the ground. The prosecution argued that the accused was aware that he could end Mohamed's life. The jury has agreed with that assessment.

Cristian N.R. turned himself in six days after the incident and has been in prison ever since. The prosecution had originally called for a sentence of 12 years. This has now been raised to 25 years. The defence is requesting the minimum sentence.