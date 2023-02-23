The National Police homicide squad have determined that the death of a homeless man in the Es Carnatge area of Can Pastilla was the result of a deliberate fire.

The case goes back to January 25 last year. Emergency services were called when neighbours saw flames and smoke coming from a shanty that the man lived in by the old bunker. They found his charred body.

The cause of the fire was believed to have been a paraffin heater. Months of investigation led the police to revise this. The fire had been deliberate. On Tuesday, an arrest was made.

The area is known to be a cruising area for gay men. Some days after the incident last year, the Ben Amics gay rights association in Mallorca said that it believed that the man had been the victim of a homophobic attack.