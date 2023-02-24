Former judge Manuel Penalva and anti-corruption prosecutor Miguel Ángel Subirán. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
Palma24/02/2023 09:26
Manuel Penalva and Miguel Ángel Subirán were respectively the judge and anti-corruption prosecutor who were removed from the 'Cursach case' and who, following the collapse of the trial of BCM owner Tolo Cursach and others, face accusations that could result in sentences of more than one hundred years; illegal arrests are among these accusations.
