These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: February 26 at 2am
Departure: February 26 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Civitavecchia
Arrival: February 26 at 5am
Departure: february 26 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 71.304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: February 26 at 5am
Departure: February 26 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Menorca
Arrival: February 26 at 6.30am
Departure: February 26 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 19.976
Flag: Spain
Length: 155
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: February 26 at 7am
Departure: February 26 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Sirios Cement V
Orgin: Alcanar
Destination: Alcanar
Arrival: February 26 at 8am
Departure: February 27 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 2.453
Flag: Spain
Length: 86
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: February 26 at 10.15pm
Depature: February 27 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Menorca
Arrival: February 26 at 11pm
Departure: February 26 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 19.976
Flag: Spain
Length: 155
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
