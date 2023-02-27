United Airlines are flying more direct flights from the United States to Palma. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma27/02/2023 14:41
The Council of Mallorca forecasts an “excellent” tourist season this year, with most of the island’s hotels gong to be open in March and with a “great improvement in connectivity” from May onwards, especially with emerging markets such as the United States and Portugal.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.