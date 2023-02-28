These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Check the webcams here to see the ships docked.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: February 28 at 5am
Departure: February 28 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25.993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: February 28 at 5am
Departure: February 28 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186
Vessel: GNV Spitit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: February 28 at 5am
Departure: February 28 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: February 28 at 5.30am
Departure: February 28 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: February 28 at 6am
Departure: February 28 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: February 28 at 6.15am
Departure: February 28 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: February 28 at 6.30am
Departure: February 28 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Costa Smeralda
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Palermo
Arrival: February 28 at 8am
Departure: February 28 at 5.30pm
Gross tonnage: 185.010
Flag: Italy
Length:337
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: February 28 at 10.15pm
Depature: February 29 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
