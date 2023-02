A sinkhole of eight metres in diameter has led to the closure of lanes on the Avenidas in Palma. The sinkhole appeared on Tuesday morning by the old headquarters of the Sa Nostra Bank on the Avenida Gran i General Consell. Two of the three lanes in the direction of Plaça Espanya and one lane in the direction of General Riera have had to be closed.

The cause of the sinkhole is as yet unknown. It may have something to do with Storm Juliette, though the Emaya municipal services agency is working on what appears to be a broken pipe.