These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Golden Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: March 1 at 5am
Departure: March 1 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 26.526
Flag: Cyprus
Length:187
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 1 at 5am
Departure: March 1 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: March 1 at 5am
Departure: March 1 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 1 at 5am
Departure: March 1 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25.993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 1 at 6.30am
Departure: March 1 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: March 1 at 7am
Departure: March 1 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7.616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139
Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Cagliari
Arrival: March 1 at 8am
Departure: March 1 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 67.311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Motril
Arrival: March 1 at 9am
Departure: March 1 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 11.290
Flag: Spain
Lenght: 144
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: March 1 at 10.15pm
Depature: March 2 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
