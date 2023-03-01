Davis’ friend Richard Squire has been leading appeals to locate the 24-year-old.
Ten days after travelling to Squire’s Ibiza home on October 19, Davis announced to his close friend he was going to catch a boat off the island and travel to Barcelona.
Davis - who plays for Rugby Union team Worthing Raiders - was last seen filming a video at The Old Irish Pub, off the Catalan capital’s tourist street La Rambla.
Squire said: “He announced suddenly that he was going to meet friends in Barcelona. But he didn’t say who they were and we haven’t heard from him since I received a video from the Irish pub on October 29.
“There’s been no word from him since and his family and everyone who knows him is getting increasingly worried.”
A spokesperson has informed the BBC that Davis remains a missing person but detectives will now examine if there is any foul play.
Catalan Police revealed the case has “disturbing issues” with “no logical explanation”.
