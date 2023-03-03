On Monday, the Balearic government will issue a decree that will allow town halls in Mallorca and the rest of the Balearics to grant temporary taxi licences for the summer season - May 1 to October 31.

The details of this decree were agreed at a Friday meeting of the Balearic Transport Commission, which includes private sector as well as government and local authority representatives. Following the meeting, President Armengol said that the aim "is to improve public transport and facilitate the necessary mobility and logistics in the islands for the summer season". She explained that town halls "will be able to grant all the temporary taxi licences they need, for which all procedures will be expedited in order to solve public transport problems".

Transport minister Josep Marí added that all town halls were in agreement with the measure, including Palma.

Last summer, when pressures on the taxi services were especially evident in Palma, there was talk of temporary licences. At the time, however, Palma's mobility councillor, Francesc Dalmau, suggested that the "procedures" for issuing these would take too long. It would now appear that the decree will seek to ensure that the procedures are rapid.