A court in Andalusia has ordered a man to pay his former wife 200,000 euros for 25 years of unpaid house work , based on the minimum wage throughout their marriage.

The court ordered the man to pay his ex-wife “204,624.86 euros ($218,300), calculating the figure based on the annual minimum wage” throughout their marriage, said the ruling by a court in the southern Andalusia.

The couple had two daughters, with their marriage governed by a separation of property regime, which specified that whatever each party earned was theirs alone, which in this case would have left the wife with no access to any of the wealth acquired through years of partnership.

Since marrying, the wife had dedicated herself “to essentially working in the home, which meant looking after the home and the family and all that involves,” the ruling said.

Legal papers showed a breakdown of what she would have earned annually for the years between June 1995 and December 2020.