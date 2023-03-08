A court in Andalusia has ordered a man to pay his former wife 200,000 euros for 25 years of unpaid house work, based on the minimum wage throughout their marriage.
Spanish court orders man to pay his ex-wife 200,000 euros in unpaid housework!
Couple married for 25 years
Also in News
- "My mother said she had seen Madeleine on the Cala Gran beach on two occasions during our stay..."
- British police in contact with Guardia Civil over Madeleine sighting in Cala d'Or
- Get the Mallorca Beach App!
- Emergency department warns people not to go out in Mallorca
- Spanish citizens will soon need a travel pass to enter Britain
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Clown world