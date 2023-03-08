The old Can Villalonga bus station in Pollensa is to be converted into an area for leisure and cultural activities. The Pollensa council bought the building for 2.4 million euros.
Bargain! Pollensa council pays 2.4 million euros for this building
It will be transformed into a cultural centre
Also in News
- "My mother said she had seen Madeleine on the Cala Gran beach on two occasions during our stay..."
- British police in contact with Guardia Civil over Madeleine sighting in Cala d'Or
- Get the Mallorca Beach App!
- Emergency department warns people not to go out in Mallorca
- Spanish citizens will soon need a travel pass to enter Britain
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.