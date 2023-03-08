Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter08/03/2023 15:40
The old Can Villalonga bus station in Pollensa is to be converted into an area for leisure and cultural activities. The Pollensa council bought the building for 2.4 million euros.

This is a "multidisciplinary space for the future", according to council sources, as it has a total surface area of 623 square metres and "numerous urban planning possibilities."

Restoration work is expected to begin shortly, according to council sources.