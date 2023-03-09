Traffic on the Avenidas in Palma returned to normal on Wednesday after work on repairing the damage caused by the eight-metre-deep sinkhole was finalised. The Emaya municipal services agency completed the resurfacing, painted road markings and installed traffic lights.
Work on repairing Palma's huge sinkhole is completed
