Traffic on the Avenidas in Palma returned to normal on Wednesday after work on repairing the damage caused by the eight-metre-deep sinkhole was finalised. The Emaya municipal services agency completed the resurfacing, painted road markings and installed traffic lights.

The sinkhole appeared on Monday last week. It is believed to have been caused by Storm Juliette's heavy rain, although residents of the old Sa Nostra Bank building right next to it say that a water leak in the building's underground car park was a contributory factor.

Meanwhile, part of Plaça Espanya has been fenced off for work to begin on replacing the paving. The work will be in phases and last between 12 and 15 months.