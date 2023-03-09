A serious accident occurred in the Andratx tunnel on Wednesday evening. Four people were injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles. According to the rescue services, two of those involved in the accident, a 56-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, are in serious condition.

The incident occurred at around 11pm when two cars collided head-on and one of the drivers was trapped in the vehicle. A 49-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, who had less serious injuries, were taken to the Miramar private hospital, while the two seriously injured occupants were taken by the emergency services to Palma's Son Espases university hospital and the Palmaplanas clinic.