A serious accident occurred in the Andratx tunnel on Wednesday evening. Four people were injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles. According to the rescue services, two of those involved in the accident, a 56-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, are in serious condition.
Four hurt in Andratx tunnel accident
Two people were seriously injured
