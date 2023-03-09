National Police officers from Madrid and Palma are carrying out an anti-terrorist operation related to alleged Islamists in the town of Campos.

The officers are carrying out a search in calle Jaume II and, according to sources close to the investigation one person is in custody. He is reportedly a Spanish-born man of Moroccan origin.

Police have seized documentation and, apparently, have been searching for electronic devices that could have been used by the suspect.

The proceedings are being investigated by the High Court, which has authorised the entry and search of the property in Campos.

The presence in the village of armed National Police officers wearing flak jackets has caused a certain amount of alarm in the local community.

The Palma police headquarters have not provided any information because the operation is live.

According to the mayor of Campos, Xisca Porquer, the arrested man is not a resident of the town, but "landed here yesterday for the first time", she said.

He is accused of a crime of indoctrination and another of terrorist threats. In the next few hours, he will be brought before the courts.

The mayor held an meeting this afternoon with the police commanders of the National Police, who assured her that she could rest assured that the situation was under control and that there was no danger to the residents of the municipality. "

The operation is under secret police custody and we can't say anything, but we have had a big scare. We don't want to be on the front page of television and newspapers for these reasons," she concluded.