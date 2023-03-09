On Thursday afternoon, a fire broke out at a furniture store at the Olivart Shopping Centre in Manacor.

Emergency services say that the fire started in the storage area for reasons that are as yet unknown. Numerous units of National Police, Guardia Civil, Manacor police, Civil Protection and the Mallorca Fire Brigade went to the scene.

The fire brigade has been seeking to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring stores. The area has been completely cordoned off. An intense column of black smoke can be seen from several kilometres away.