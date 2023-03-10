Nurse Lucy Letby murdered two babies from a set of triplets immediately after returning from a summer holiday in the Balearics, a jury in her trial heard this week, according to the Daily Mail.
Nurse murdered two babies after returning from Balearic holiday: jury told
Nurse goes on trial
