Nurse Lucy Letby murdered two babies from a set of triplets immediately after returning from a summer holiday in the Balearics, a jury in her trial heard this week, according to the Daily Mail.

Baby O died during her first shift back on duty aftre her holiday in Ibiza at the Countess of Chester Hospital, while his brother, Baby P, collapsed and died the day after.

A transport team arrived too late to transfer Baby P to the Liverpool Women's Hospital. But when they began to get ready to leave, the mother begged the consultant in charge to take her surviving infant instead. Prior to her return to work in June, 2016, Letby, now 33 - who denies all charges - was swapping messages with colleagues about her flight home from the Balearics and the Ibiza tapas she was already missing.