National Police investigations into the fire at the JYSK furniture store in Manacor on Thursday point to apparent deficiencies with fire protection systems both in the store and in the shopping complex.

Sources close to the case say that there was only one fire water inlet in the complex and that the water flow was a third of what is usual for such sites. Moreover, the system was apparently not compatible with Mallorca Fire Brigade hoses, which are approved by European regulations.

The police suggest, therefore, that the fire brigade lost important time in being able to tackle the fire. In the store itself, it is said, the extinction system lacked sufficient pressure.

The fire, which started around 4pm, was under control by 6.30pm. The store was more or less totally destroyed, while five other stores were affected.

All indications are that the fire, which originated in a storage area, was accidental. Witnesses say that they heard two large explosions. Firefighters from various stations in Mallorca had to be called in to tackle the blaze.