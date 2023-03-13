Twelve luxury apartments, each valued at 600,000 euros, look set to be demolished in Port Andratx after a Palma judge ruled that they were built illegally. The long-running dispute looks set to be resolved after the ruling. The former mayor of Andratx, Eugenio Hidalgo, who was later imprisoned, was responsible for their approval. The environmental organisation GOB was the first to file a lawsuit against the complex, which had been built on officially non-building land. The building licence was subsequently revoked.

For years residents have been angry about the conditions around the buildings. In addition to thieves who constantly stole building materials and equipment from the flats and the apartments have been occupied by squatters.

It appears that the owners of the apartments have now exhausted all the legal avenues and demolition will soon take place.