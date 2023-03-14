These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Check the webcams here to see the ships docked.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Allegra

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: March 14 at 5am

Departure: March 14 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 31.914

Flag: Italy

Length: 166

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: March 14 at 5am

Departure: March 14 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length:186

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: March 14 at 5am

Departure: March 14 at 11.30pm

Gross tonnage: 25.993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: March 14 at 5.30am

Departure: March 14 at 11.45am

Gross tonnage: 28.658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: March 14 at 6am

Departure: March 14 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27.105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: March 14 at 6.15am

Departure: March 14 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: March 14 at 6.30am

Departure: March 14 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Gubal Trader

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: March 14 at 7am

Departure: March 14 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 7.616

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 139

Vessel: Absa Uno

Origin: San Pedro del Pinatar

Destination: Santa Pola

Arrival: March 14 at 7am

Departure: March 14 at 11pm

Gross tonnage: 317

Flag: Spain

Length: 37

Vessel: Costa Smeralda

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Palermo

Arrival: March 14 at 8am

Departure: March 14 at 5.30pm

Gross tonnage: 185.010

Flag: Italy

Length:337

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: March 14 at 10.15pm

Depature: March 15 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.