The Oscar winning sensation, Everything Everywhere All At Once will be showing in Palma again in English from this Friday at the Rivoli Cinema in Palma.

It won 7 Oscars for:

Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Best Motion Picture of the Year: Daniel Kwan (producer); Daniel Scheinert (producer) and Jonathan Wang (producer)

Best Achievement in Directing: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role: Michelle Yeoh

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role: Ke Huy Quan

Best Achievement in Film Editing: Paul Rogers

For those who have not yet seen the film its about a middle-aged Chinese immigrant is swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led. It lasts 2 hours and 19 minutes and is rated R.

Also another Oscar winner to continue to be shown at Rivoli in Palma is The Whale who won 2 Oscars for:

Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling: Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley-Sherron

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role: Brendan Fraser

This film is already being screened in English in Palma. Showing at 9.15pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Rivoli. Showtimes to be updated for this weekend.