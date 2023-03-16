eMallorca Experience Week will begin on March 23 and will last until April 1, once again making Inca the centre of sustainability on the island.

This initiative, a pioneer in the advance towards a more sustainable, efficient and circular society, includes different activities, including eEnergy Challenge (energy saving by pedalling exercise bikes), eShowroom (a fair open to the public with exhibitors from companies and brands from all kinds of sectors) and eForum (a debate forum which this year will once again feature experts in sustainability to analyse current energy challenges in the face of climate change, regeneration, and sustainable mobility and tourism).

All the activities of eMallorca Experience Week, in addition to Inca, have the involvement of different municipalities of the island. The event has established itself as one of the major benchmarks of sustainability in Mallorca.