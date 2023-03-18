Holiday giant Jet2 chief executive Steve Heapy has written to the president of Lanzarote to ask for clarification over “inflammatory and offensive” comments suggesting the Canary island wished to rely less on British tourists. In the Balearics there have been calls for curb the number of tourists because of fears of overcrowding.

Dolores Corujo said at the ITB trade fair in Berlin that Lanzarote aimed to attract more travellers from mainland Europe to reduce a reliance on British tourists.

Heapy told Travel Weekly: “We heard about what the minister had said at ITB in Berlin last week, so on Monday, I took the initiative and wrote to her, copying in all the hoteliers in Lanzarote.

“As the largest UK tour operator to Lanzarote, I contacted her for clarification over her inflammatory and quite frankly offensive comments about British tourists, to ask her what she means and to what extent she wants to reduce British tourism," he told Travel Weekly.