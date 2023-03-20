The Balearic government has declared war on illegal holiday lets and they are enlisting the help of the European Union. The local government wants the EU to penalise websites which offer homes to rent in the Balearics which do not have the necessary paperwork.

The move is all part of a wider campaign to close down what is commonly known as the "illegal offer." Hundreds of flats and homes across the Balearics are being rented out to tourists illegally despite government efforts. They are now taking their campaign to higher authority in this case the European Union which has the necessary resources and legal muscle to contact and fine holiday websites.

The Balearics has some of the toughest holiday rentals laws in the country.